1. Choose the best word to fit the gap. 1 There is always a lot of ____to attend to on a Monday morning. A letters B correspondence C communications D information 2 Please leave a message on the answer phone if you n...

1. Choose the best word to fit the gap. 1 There is always a lot of ____to attend to on a Monday morning. A letters B correspondence C communications D information 2 Please leave a message on the answer phone if you need to contact us office hours. A outside B over C through D against 3 The annual general meeting was ______ in the conference centre. A conducted B provided C run D held 4 One of the ____advantages of writing over talking to someone face-to-face is that you can take your time. A remaining B related C relative D relevant 5 Make sure that the addressee’s job ____is correct. A title B description C name D type 6 A well laid out letter always gives a good . A idea B reaction C impression D effect 7 If you are _____ in attending, please let me know as soon as possible. A concerned B pleased C sure D interested 8 You must _____your application by the end of the week. A submit B subject C subscribe D subcontract 9 There has been a _____ agreement to supply Texmills with our products and services. A long-winded B long-lasting C long-standing D long-lived 10 Managers should _____staff to maintain the no-smoking policy throughout the building. A suggest B encourage C support D co-operate