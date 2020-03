1 A: Mum, I saw a ghost last night. B: Don’t be silly. You …………… (just/ to see) things. 2 A: What’s Dad doing? B: He …………… (to taste) the potatoes to see if they are cooked. 3 A: The Richardsons …………… (to have) a cottage i...

Английский язык

1 A: Mum, I saw a ghost last night. B: Don’t be silly. You …………… (just/ to see) things. 2 A: What’s Dad doing? B: He …………… (to taste) the potatoes to see if they are cooked. 3 A: The Richardsons …………… (to have) a cottage in Cornwall. B: I know. They bought it a few years ago. 4 A: I really …………… (not to see) what the problem is. B: No, I don’t understand it either. 5 A: This soup …………… (to taste) delicious. How did you make it? B: Well, it’s really very simple. 6 A: What’s that noise? B: It …………… (to sound) like Jane playing her trumpet! 7 A: Are you busy at the moment? B: Yes. I …………… (to arrange) a very important meeting. 8 A: What time …………… (the train/to leave)? B: At 6 o’clock.

Автор: Гость