1 Charles Lindbergh .... (work) as a pilot for the Chicago St Louis airline company when he .... (make) the first non-stop flight around the world in 1927. 2 Mahatma Gandhi .... (die) in 1948 after a man .... (shoot) him. 3 Ale...

Английский язык

1 Charles Lindbergh .... (work) as a pilot for the Chicago St Louis airline company when he .... (make) the first non-stop flight around the world in 1927. 2 Mahatma Gandhi .... (die) in 1948 after a man .... (shoot) him. 3 Alexander Fleming .... (discover) penicillin by accident while he .... (work) at St Mary's Hospital in London. 4 After the painter Degas .... (go) blind in the late 1890s, he .... (give up) painting. 5 Ernest Hemingway .... (get) many of his ideas for For Whom the Bell Tolls while he .... (live) in Spain during the Spanish Civil War. 6 Ferdinand von Zeppelin .... (not/build) his famous airship until 1899 when he .... (be) sixty-one.

Автор: Гость