Английский язык
1. Complete the questions and answer them Пример : The USA is the biggest country in the world, isn't it? - No, it isn't. 1. There are fifty states in the USA,___________? ________________. 2. The US capital was named after G. Washington, ___________? ______________. 3. American nature is very beautiful.______________? _______________. 4. You need a lot of courage to cross the falls,________________________? ____________.
Ответ(ы):
