1. Copy the sentences putting in the verbs in the right form 1.If I__any help, I__you (need,ask) 2.I__very surprised if he__the exams (be,pass) 3.if the weather__rany,we__at home. (Be,stay) 4.if I__time,I__the football matc...

Английский язык

1. Copy the sentences putting in the verbs in the right form 1.If I__any help, I__you (need,ask) 2.I__very surprised if he__the exams (be,pass) 3.if the weather__rany,we__at home. (Be,stay) 4.if I__time,I__the football match on TV (have,watch) 5.He__for you if you__ate (wait,be) 6.If you__shoping buy a CD for me (go) 7.If my parents__me to get a Saturday job, I__a new computer game (allow, buy) 8.If she__in trouble,she__me (be,phone)

