1. Copy the sentences putting in the verbs in the right form 1.If I__any help, I__you (need,ask) 2.I__very surprised if he__the exams (be,pass) 3.if the weather__rany,we__at home. (Be,stay) 4.if I__time,I__the football matc...

Английский язык
1. Copy the sentences putting in the verbs in the right form 1.If I__any help, I__you (need,ask) 2.I__very surprised if he__the exams (be,pass) 3.if the weather__rany,we__at home. (Be,stay) 4.if I__time,I__the football match on TV (have,watch) 5.He__for you if you__ate (wait,be) 6.If you__shoping buy a CD for me (go) 7.If my parents__me to get a Saturday job, I__a new computer game (allow, buy) 8.If she__in trouble,she__me (be,phone)
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1need/will ask 2will be/passes3is/will stay4have/will watch5will wait/are6go7allow/will buy8is/will phone
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Помогите решить пожалуйста)))
Ответить
Окружающий мир
Какие существуют виды зубатых китов
Ответить
Математика
Помогите решить -(4.3-2.4)-(5.8-2.6Х)=
Ответить
География
В какой части океана сосредоточено наибольшее количество оргазмов
Ответить
Химия
Помогите пожалуйста!!!! Тест 2 1. В главных подгруппах расположены элементы: а) только s- и р-семейств б) как правило, с одинаковым числом эл...
Ответить