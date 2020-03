1)Fill in:jor,about or on 1)They argue.......everything. 2)He punished me............lying. 3)He agreed.................moving house. 4)Don't blame me............that. 5)Hey!What are you thinking.......... 2)Underline the...

Английский язык

1)Fill in:jor,about or on 1)They argue.......everything. 2)He punished me............lying. 3)He agreed.................moving house. 4)Don't blame me............that. 5)Hey!What are you thinking.......... 2)Underline the correct word/phrase. 1) A:I'll never finish this on time. B:lf l WERE/ARE you, l would ask for more time. 2) A:Please come to the party. B:I EXPECT/PERHAPS! 3) A:What will she do now? B:l SUPPOSE/WONDER she will leave. 4) A:What do you think l should do? B:YOU WILL/WHY DON'T YOU ask? 5) A: Do you think Brendan will come? B:I THINK SO/THINK

