№1 Fill in the blanks with the correct particle(s) 1. When does school break ... for Easter? 2. She tried to cut ... smoking by only buying a packet of cigarettes a week. 3. They're carrying ... an experiment in the lab. 4. The situation called ... immediate action. 5. People believe this law should be done ... . 6. Mum doesn't want to let me go to the party but i'll bring her ... . 7. While she was tidying ,she came ... an old photo of herself. 8. When she was told about Tim's accident, she broke ... in tears. №2 Fill in the blanks with the correct preposition. 1. Anyone acquainted ... the music of Bach will appreciate that he was a genius. 2. That name sounds familiar ... me. 3. You can't put the blame ... me. 4. She's experienced ... handling money. 5. He is very attached ... his pet rabbit. 6. He died ... kidney failure. 7. He was charged ... speeding. 8. she was furuous ... sally for spending all her money.
1. When does school break ..down. for Easter? 2. She tried to cut .on.. smoking by only buying a packet of cigarettes a week. 3. They're carrying .out.. an experiment in the lab. 4. The situation called .for.. immediate action. 5. People believe this law should be done ..with. . 6. Mum doesn't want to let me go to the party but I'll bring her .to.. it. 7. While she was tidying ,she came .across.. an old photo of herself. 8. When she was told about Tim's accident, she broke .in.. in tears. 1. Anyone acquainted ..with. the music of Bach will appreciate that he was a genius. 2. That name sounds familiar .to.. me. 3. You can't put the blame ..on. me. 4. She's experienced .in.. handling money. 5. He is very attached .yo.. his pet rabbit. 6. He died .of.. kidney failure. 7. He was charged .for.. speeding. 8. she was furuous .with.. sally for spending all her money.
