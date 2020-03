1. Guess the word and write it down. 1. To find a way out — 2. To make or become less active or worried — 3. To think that something is true or real — 4. The same interests 5. To produce a strong effect on someone to impr...

Английский язык

1. Guess the word and write it down. 1. To find a way out — 2. To make or become less active or worried — 3. To think that something is true or real — 4. The same interests 5. To produce a strong effect on someone to impress to believe to escape common to relax

