1)in cinema houses you can not hear ( applaude/applause )very often . The audience (applaud/ applause) only if the film is very succeful . 2) I've seen two films this week , the former was a comedy and the (later/latter) -a phy...

Английский язык
1)in cinema houses you can not hear ( applaude/applause )very often . The audience (applaud/ applause) only if the film is very succeful . 2) I've seen two films this week , the former was a comedy and the (later/latter) -a phychological drama.3) I'm sorry, I don't want to speak about it any (farther/further) : it makes me sad. 4) We have had this ring in the family for many years, for all of us it is ( priceless/pricy ) .5) The new film is very popular , I can say that it's a real ( blockbuster/flop) . 6) this funny cartoon is (last/the last) thing i watched on television. 7) This writer died two years ago. His (last/latest ) book is a long novel . 8) Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to introduce to you our new film director,he is a very gifted (guy/man) .9) Films about American cowboys are (thrillers/ westerns) 10) Use your (imagination/impression ) and speak about schools of the future .11) Jim is leaving london by the (nearest/next) train .12)He said he(will/would) watchthe film later .
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.applause , applaud 2.later 3.further 4.priceless 5.blockbuster 6.the last 7.latest 8.man 9.westerns 10.imagination 11.nearest 12.would
