1.In Kazakhstan the Alatau mountains are A. in the south. B. in the west. C. in the north. 2. Where is the Zhaiyk river . A . It's in the north of Kazakhstan . B. It's in the south of Kazakhstan . C. It's in the we...

1.In Kazakhstan the Alatau mountains are A. in the south. B. in the west. C. in the north. 2. Where is the Zhaiyk river . A . It's in the north of Kazakhstan . B. It's in the south of Kazakhstan . C. It's in the west of Kazakhstan. Write . 3. Write one good thing adout the world. 4. Write one good thing about the environment . 5. Do you help the environment? 6. Write two things that you are doing now. отеты.
1.В Казахстане горы Алтая А. на юге. Б. на Западе. С. в северной части страны. 2. Где река Жайык . А.Это на севере Казахстана . Б. это на юге Казахстана . С. это на Западе Казахстана. Напишите . 3. Написать одну хорошую вещь о мире. 4. Написать одну хорошую вещь об окружающей среде . 5. Вы помогаете окружающей среде? 6. Написать две вещи, которые вы делаете сейчас
