1.In Kazakhstan the Alatau mountains are A. in the south. B. in the west. C. in the north. 2. Where is the Zhaiyk river . A . It's in the north of Kazakhstan . B. It's in the south of Kazakhstan . C. It's in the we...

Английский язык

1.In Kazakhstan the Alatau mountains are A. in the south. B. in the west. C. in the north. 2. Where is the Zhaiyk river . A . It's in the north of Kazakhstan . B. It's in the south of Kazakhstan . C. It's in the west of Kazakhstan. Write . 3. Write one good thing adout the world. 4. Write one good thing about the environment . 5. Do you help the environment? 6. Write two things that you are doing now. отеты.

Автор: Гость