1.In Kazakhstan the Alatau mountains are A. in the south. B. in the west. C. in the north. 2. Where is the Zhaiyk river . A . It's in the north of Kazakhstan . B. It's in the south of Kazakhstan . C. It's in the we...

Английский язык
1.In Kazakhstan the Alatau mountains are A. in the south. B. in the west. C. in the north. 2. Where is the Zhaiyk river . A . It's in the north of Kazakhstan . B. It's in the south of Kazakhstan . C. It's in the west of Kazakhstan. Write . 3. Write one good thing adout the world. 4. Write one good thing about the environment . 5. Do you help the environment? 6. Write two things that you are doing now. отеты.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.В Казахстане горы Алтая А. на юге. Б. на Западе. С. в северной части страны. 2. Где река Жайык . А.Это на севере Казахстана . Б. это на юге Казахстана . С. это на Западе Казахстана. Напишите . 3. Написать одну хорошую вещь о мире. 4. Написать одну хорошую вещь об окружающей среде . 5. Вы помогаете окружающей среде? 6. Написать две вещи, которые вы делаете сейчас
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Физика
Почему существует воздушная оболочка Земли?
Ответить
Қазақ тiлi
Напешите сочинение на казахском языке на тему школьная форма
Ответить
Математика
Сколько га в 6 кв км
Ответить
Алгебра
При каких значениях a верно равенство: √a² = -a A) a = 0 B) a ≥ 0 C) a < 0 D) a ≤ 0 E) a >0 С объяснением пожалуйста.
Ответить
Физика
Які покази барометра на рівні Московської телевізійної башти (540 м), якщо анизу башти барометр показує, що тиск дорівнює 765 мм. рт. ст.
Ответить