1. In the morning he usually buys a newspaper and looks…it on his way to the office. a) through b) up c) in 2. There are millions…people…African countries who have no jobs. a) of –in b) at – on c) without – across 3. The ho...

Английский язык

1. In the morning he usually buys a newspaper and looks…it on his way to the office. a) through b) up c) in 2. There are millions…people…African countries who have no jobs. a) of –in b) at – on c) without – across 3. The house where we lived was…the river. a) for b) near c) from 4. I would have roast beef…potatoes, please. a) by b) to c) with 5. There was not much…the menu. a) on b) to c) in

