1.Kate reads this magazine every week. 2.He is a doctor. 3.He wants to get a nice present. Составить по 4 вопросу к прид??ожению:разделительный,общий,альтернативный и специальный.

1. Kate reads this magazine every week, doesn`t she? Does Kate read this magazine every week? Does Kate read this magazine every week or every day? What does Kate read every week? 2. He is a doctor, isn`t he? Is he a doctor? Is he a doctor or a teacher? What is he? 3. He wants to get a nice present, doesn`t he? Does he want to get a nice present? Does he want to get or to give a nice present? What does he want to get?