Английский язык
1. My sister (to get) ______________ up at eight o'clock. 2. Jane (to be) ______________fond of sports. 3. She (to do) ______________her morning exercises every day. 4. For breakfast she (to have) ______________two eggs, a sandwich and a cup of tea. 5. After breakfast she (to go) ______________to school. 6. It (to take) ______________her two hours to do her homework. 7. She (to speak) ______________French well.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. gets 2. is 3. does 4. has 5. goes 6. takes 7. speaks
