1) Найдите правильный вариант сказуемого : My friend ... any presents yesterday a) Doesn't buy b) Bought not c) Didn't buy d) Will buy e) Didn't bought 2) Выберите правильную форму глагола в страдательном залоге : There h...

1) Найдите правильный вариант сказуемого : My friend ... any presents yesterday a) Doesn't buy b) Bought not c) Didn't buy d) Will buy e) Didn't bought 2) Выберите правильную форму глагола в страдательном залоге : There houses (to build) two years ago a) is bruit b) are built c) were build d) was built e) were built

