1.Paper … very expensive today. a) is b) was c) will be 2.I am always glad … them. a) see b) to see c) seeing 3.There is no salt on … table. a) us b) we c) our 4.The people whose English is fluent can read works of … writ...

Английский язык

1.Paper … very expensive today. a) is b) was c) will be 2.I am always glad … them. a) see b) to see c) seeing 3.There is no salt on … table. a) us b) we c) our 4.The people whose English is fluent can read works of … writers in the original. a) greatest b) the greatest c) the most greatest 5.Nothing is … to a willing heart. a) important b) impossible c) imposing 6.She lives in … center of Moscow. a) a b) an c) the 7.I wonder … this teacher goes to work by bus. a) if b) or c) but 8.We … leave for the south in summer. a) aren’t b) don’t c) doesn’t 9.Nick is a first-year … of the Economical Faculty of the University. a) hairdresser b) student c) miner 10.… the college you study at a state or a private establishment? a) does b) is c) has 11.Argentina sold … meat to Canada last year. a) many b) a lot of c) a few 12.Who … the Pyramids? a) to build b) bu

Автор: Гость