1. Peter usually writes long letters - 2. Jim sends nice postcards - 3. My friends have got nice posters - 4. The postman has got a big bag - 5. The girl has got English stamps - . Переделать по Образцу Jill has got a new playe...

1. Peter usually writes long letters - 2. Jim sends nice postcards - 3. My friends have got nice posters - 4. The postman has got a big bag - 5. The girl has got English stamps - . Переделать по Образцу Jill has got a new player - Jill's player is new.
1. Peter's letters are long. 2. Jim's postcards are nice. 3. My friends' posters are nice. 4. The postman's bag is big. 5. The girl's stamps are English.
