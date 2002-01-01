1. Прочтите текст “Health Tips For Travellers” и выберите единственно правильный ответ. HEALTH TIPS FOR TRAVELLERS Travel is fun. Travel is exciting. But it’s not fun or exciting if you get ill. You may think, “Not me. I won’...

1. Прочтите текст “Health Tips For Travellers” и выберите единственно правильный ответ. HEALTH TIPS FOR TRAVELLERS Travel is fun. Travel is exciting. But it’s not fun or exciting if you get ill. You may think, “Not me. I won’t fall ill on my holiday!” But, for many people, that is what happens. Of course you do not want to spend your holiday ill in bed. If you have heart trouble, you don’t want to make it worse. So what can you do to stay in good health? There are three things you should remember when you travel: relax, sleep and eat well. A holiday is supposed to be a time for relaxing. But to our regret very often it is not. Think about what you do when you are a tourist. There are so many places to visit: museums, shops, parks and churches. You may spend most days walking around these places. This can be very tiring. Your feet may hurt. You’ve got a terrible headache after a few hours. If this is the way you feel, you should take a rest. Do not ask your body to do too much. A tired body means a weak body. And a weak body gets ill easily. So sit down for a few hours in a nice spot. In good weather, look for a quite park bench or you can stop at a café. You can learn a lot by watching people while you rest. You should not forget about sleep. If you want to stay healthy you need to get a good night’s rest. You may have trouble sleeping at night when you travel. Your hotel room may be noisy or the bed may be uncomfortable. If this is true, don’t hesitate to change rooms or hotels. Or, you may not get enough sleep for another reason. In many cities the nightlife can be very exciting. You may want to stay out late at night. In this case you should plan to sleep for an hour during the day. That extra hour can make a big difference. Finally, if you want to stay in good shape, you must eat well. That means eating the right kinds of food. Your body needs fresh fruit and vegetables, and some meat, milk or cheese. No doubt when you are in a new country, you will wish to try new food. But you need to be careful about how much you eat. Try to avoid eating lots of rich food. So, remember this: if you want to enjoy your holiday, take care of yourself. Give your body some rest. Get enough sleep and eat good, healthy food. Вопросы к тексту: 1. This passage is about (A) what to eat when you travel. (B) relaxing when you travel. (C) how exciting travel is. (D) how to stay healthy when you travel. ___________ 2. A holiday is not fun if (A) you are reluctant to go. (B) you are suddenly taken ill. (C) you spend most days doing the sights. (D) have trouble sleeping at night. ___________ 3. Sightseeing is (A) the best way to relax. (B) never any fun. (C) very tiring. (D) unhealthy. ___________ 4. It’s a good idea (A) to spend holidays in other countries. (B) to get some rest every day. (C) not to take very long holidays. (D) to keep your first-aid kit handy when you are on holiday. ___________ 5. You can fall ill more easily if (A) you are tired. (B) you stay out late at night. (C) you are sleepy. (D) you sleep an extra hour during the day. ___________ 6. Your body needs sleep (A) to enjoy the nightlife. (B) to keep fit. (C) not to spoil your appetite. (D) to be strong enough to go sightseeing. ___________ 7. When you travel you should eat (A) something different. (B) more frequently. (C) fresh fruit and vegetables. (D) lots of rich food. ___________ 8. For good health you need (A) to travel much. (B) to lead an active life. (C) to get enough sleep. (D) to eat a lot of rich food.

