Английский язык
1. Раскройте скобки, употребив глаголы в нужной форме (Present, Past, Future Simple) 1) He (to turn) on the television to watch cartoons yesterday morning. 2) This scientist (to study) some substances as a source of energy. 3) I (not to go) there next year because it (to cost) a lot of money and I can't afford it. 4) She (to do) all the washing in their house. 5) Two years ago they (to be) rich and money (to be) never a problem. 6) When the cabbage soup (to be) ready? 7) When you (to get) your watch.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) He turn on the television to watch cartoons yesterday morning. 2) This scientist studies some substances as a source of energy. 3) I will not go there next year because it costs a lot of money and I can't afford it. 4) She does all the washing in their house. 5) Two years ago they were rich and money were never a problem. 6) When will the cabbage soup be ready? 7) When did you get your watch?

