1. Read the letter and find mistakes. Dear Mum and Dad, I've lived in Africa since two weeks and I love it! Africa is beautiful! I haven't travelled to any wild places for last summer. I'm so happy now! I've already seen Mr. Rambler. He working for WWF here and takes photos of wild animals. I haven't seen any lions yet. I think I'll see them later. Thank you for the trip. I've dreamed of Kenya for my childhood. I haven't seen you since ages! I miss you so much! 2.Complete the dialogue with questions and answers in Present Perfect. Reporter: (you do) Have you done a lot of training this year? Trish: Yes, I have. I have trained six times a week all year. Reporter: Who ______________ (1 you train) with? Trish: With my coach, and the team. Reporter: Where ______________ (2 you play) this year? Trish: Mostly in Britain. But we've also travelled to Holland. Reporter : ______________ (3 you win) many matches? Trish: Yes, we (4) ______________ . Reporter: And how many matches ______________ (5 you lose)? Trish: Only three. Reporter: That's great. ______________ (6 you have) any injuries? Trish: No, I ______________ (7) . Reporter: Thanks, Trish, and good luck.
A You've received a letter from an old friend who lives very far away from you. a) Read the letter. Flat 45,177 Kirov St 248000 Kaluga 5 August Dear..., How are you getting on? I haven't heard from you for ages. Where have you been? I'm fine. At the moment I'm at home. I need some rest after my summer adventures. They were very exciting. In June we went camping in the forest in Karelia. Fortunately the weather was great. There are a lot of beautiful lakes there too. Next year we'll probably go there again. Do you want to come with us? In July I went to see my granny. She lives in a nice little village near Kaluga. My friends and I had a lot of fun. Unfortunately, their life isn't easy. A lot of people in the village have lost their jobs and they don't have much money. I'm spending August at home because I have to get ready for school. This year is going to be very important for me. The good news is that Helen, who is good at all school subjects, promised to help me. Do you remember her? I miss you a lot. How are you? How's your little brother? Say hello to your mum and dad too. I hope they're fine. Write soon! Вest wishes, Your friend b) Write a reply. Use these questions as a plan. Start your letter 1. Have you had any letters from him / her? 2. Have you forgotten to write? Why? Give news and information 1. Are you OK? 2. Has anything new happened in your life? 3. Is there any news about your family and friends? Ask for the news and information 1. How is your friend? 2. How are his / her friends and family? Close your letter 1 Why do you have to stop? 2 When will you write again?
