1) Some coke - 2 cans/bottles of coke 2)a fish - 3 3) a room - 5 4) some jam -2 5)some soap - 3 6) some lemonade - 2 7) a spoon - 3 8)a flower - 2 9)some paper - 3 10) some tea - 2 11) a table - 2 12) some bread - 2 13)a skirt ...

1) Some coke - 2 cans/bottles of coke 2)a fish – 3 pieces of fish 3) a room – 5 rooms 4) some jam – 2 pots of jam 5) some soap – 3 bowls of soup 6) some lemonade – 2 glasses of lemonade 7) a spoon – 3 spoons 8) a flower – 2 bouquets of flowers 9) some paper – 3 sheets of paper 10) some tea – 2 cups of tea 11) a table – 2 tables 12) some bread – 2 slices of bread 13) a skirt – 3 skirts 14) some water – 2 glasses of water 15) an egg – 4 trays of eggs 16) some cheese – 2 pieces of cheese 17) some milk – 3 glasses of milk 18) a man – 2 men 19) a mouse – 3 mice 20) some coffee – 2 cups of coffee