Английский язык

1. The runner is anxious _____ his success in the competition. a) of b) about c) at d) on 2. Your criticisms are not applicable _____ the subject. a) with b) on c) about d) to 3. He looked ashamed _____ his foolishness. a) at b) of c) about d) with 4. He was accused _____ theft by the police. a) on b) over c) from d) of 5. They felt quite certain ______ their failure. a) of b) at c) about d) with 6. His opinions are directly contrary _____ yours. a) to b) with c) about d) on 7. She was absorbed _____ an exciting story. a) with b) in c) on d) of 8. I was quite astonished ____ his quick reaction. a) with b) of c) at d) on 9. Is this proposal acceptable____ you? a) by b) in c) to d) from 10. The house was built according ____ the owner’s plan. a) with b) to c) by d) of 11. We are not well acquainted _____ our neighbors yet. a) by b) to c) of d) with 12. She is very fond ____ Turkish films. a) of b) on c) in d) about 13. Bursa is famous ____ skill and peaches. a) by b) on c) with d) for 14. I am not good _____ languages. a) on b) with c) of d) at 15. I’m glad ____ the opportunity to repay you for your help a) with b) on c) of d) at 16. Never become addicted _____ drugs. a) to b) it c) with d) by 17. The questions was not relevant ______ the subject of the lecture. a) for b) to c) in d) on 18. I was disgusted ______ the sight of the butcher’s shop. a) at b) with c) on d) of 19. A child born _____ poverty will always be disadvantaged. a) with b) by c) in d) about 20. She was born _____ a beautiful mother. a) of b) in c) from d) by 21. The poor old man has gone blind _____ his left eye. a) from b) in c) on d) with 22. You are always blind _____ your own faults. a) in b) from c) at d) to 23. Most man are anxious _____ the advancement of their children. a) for b) from c) on d) with 24. She is cautious _____ telling secrets. a) in b) on c) of d) about 25. Are you content _____ the quality of the teaching? a) with b) on c) at d) by

