Английский язык

1. There are just ________ pieces of furniture in this room. * little *a little * few * a few o 2. Tell me ______ words about your family, please. * little *a little * few * a few 3. There were many clouds in the sky. The day was _______ dull but quite warm. * little *a little * few * a few 4. I can speak English _______ , but not very much. * little * a little *few * a few 5. Every day he writes _______ letters and goes to the post-office to mail them. * little * a little * few * a few 6. There is ________ milk in the bottle, but not enough for the children. * little * a little * few o a few 7. I want you to buy _________ loaves of brown bread; we are going on a picnic tomorrow. *little * a little * few * a few 8. The soup is not salty; there is _______ salt in it. * little * a little * few *a few 9. Do you have many English books? - No, just ________ . * little * a little * few * a few 10.I have told Anne everything and she has become ________less worried. * little * a little * few * a few

Автор: Гость