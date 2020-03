1.This is ... good ... book.Take ... book from ... table.Put this ... book into ... bookcase.2 ... weather is fine today. ... sky is blue. ... sun is shining bightly in ... blue ... sky.3. This is ... boy. ... is at ... scho...

Английский язык

1.This is ... good ... book.Take ... book from ... table.Put this ... book into ... bookcase.2 ... weather is fine today. ... sky is blue. ... sun is shining bightly in ... blue ... sky.3. This is ... boy. ... is at ... school. He is ... pupil. This ... boy is my ... brother s ... friend. He gives ... cat ... milk every day.4. yesterday l received ... letter from my ...frind. ... letter wass interesting.5. We live in ... big hose.

Автор: Гость