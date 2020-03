1. We ______ to Berlin last year 1.1. Have moved 1.2. Werw moving 1.3. Moved 2. My friend Emma is a _________swimmer 2.1. Well 2.2. Good 2.3. Goodly 3. John and Alison __________German at school 3.1. Are learnt 3.2. Is learning...

Английский язык

1. We ______ to Berlin last year 1.1. Have moved 1.2. Werw moving 1.3. Moved 2. My friend Emma is a _________swimmer 2.1. Well 2.2. Good 2.3. Goodly 3. John and Alison __________German at school 3.1. Are learnt 3.2. Is learning 3.3. Learns 4. Many _____work nowadays 4.1. Wimen 4.2. Women 4.3. Womans 5. We ______very busy lately 5.1.Were 5.2.Are 5.3. Have been 6. How long ______Kevin _____for Superior Products 6.1. Is working 6.2. Has …been working 7. That was _______football game I*ve ever seen 7.1. More exciting 7.2. The excitingest 7.3. The most exciting 8. We ________in our present house for almost a year now 8.1. lived 8.2. had lived 8.3. have been living

