1.What are Stephan's mother's favorite colours? 2.What does his sister look like? 3.What does his uncle usually wear? 4.What does his granddad enjoy doing? 5.What does his grandma do? 6.What are the main characteristics of...

Английский язык

1.What are Stephan's mother's favorite colours? 2.What does his sister look like? 3.What does his uncle usually wear? 4.What does his granddad enjoy doing? 5.What does his grandma do? 6.What are the main characteristics of the members of Stephan's family?

Автор: Гость