1.What are Stephan's mother's favorite colours? 2.What does his sister look like? 3.What does his uncle usually wear? 4.What does his granddad enjoy doing? 5.What does his grandma do? 6.What are the main characteristics of the members of Stephan's family?
Гость:
Blue and red are favorit colours of Stephan's mother His sister looks like his mother His uncle usully wear the green T-shirt His granddad enjoy hunts His grandma cooks His family is very kind
