1)what is moorland?Помогите ответить на вопросы,заранее,спасибо) 2)Decide which is the most important geographical different between highland and lowland Britain? 3) Why is Britain warmer than other countries on the same lati...

Английский язык

1)what is moorland?Помогите ответить на вопросы,заранее,спасибо) 2)Decide which is the most important geographical different between highland and lowland Britain? 3) Why is Britain warmer than other countries on the same latitude? 4) Which of the following words would you associate with Scotland;London;Brighton?Explain your reasons. (skiing;summer;coal;holiday;traffic;government;seaside;mountains;capital;sunshine) 5) Which of the above words would you associate with towns or regions in your own country?

Автор: Гость