1. What time do you go to school every morning? why? 2. What do you do in the playground before classes? 3. where do you like to sit in the classroom? why? 4. What is your favourite lesson? Why? Помогите пожалуйста ответить на ...

Гость: Гость:

Hello! I want to tell you about my work day.I usually go to school at 7:30 am, because my school start at 8 am.I don"t play with my friends and go home. I like sit nex to the window, because i like when people are busy and they running. My favourite lesson is Sport. I like runnig. I can say running- it"s my live. Я только сделала текстом