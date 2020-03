1) When you are sure that something must happen or that something is true, you are ________ 2) When you are not happy, you are ______ 3) When you are quiet and peaceful, you are _______ 4) When you are sad because you are...

Английский язык

1) When you are sure that something must happen or that something is true, you are ________ 2) When you are not happy, you are ______ 3) When you are quiet and peaceful, you are _______ 4) When you are sad because you are not with other people, you are _______ 5) When you need to rest or sleep, you are ______ 6) You are ______ when you are worry about what might happen. 7) When you are greater in height than the average person, you are _____

Автор: Гость