1.whrere are the children now? 2.is the weather cold in the forest in summer? 3.What can the children do on hot summer days in the village пожалуйста срочно помогите напишите этими словами 3 предложение

Английский язык
1.whrere are the children now? 2.is the weather cold in the forest in summer? 3.What can the children do on hot summer days in the village пожалуйста срочно помогите напишите этими словами 3 предложение
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) They are in the kindergarden 2)Yes, it is 3)They drink cold drinks or play games
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Как быстро выучить диалог на английском? ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА
Ответить
Литература
Сопоставьте баллады Жуковского и Пушкина . В чем сходство этих произведений и чем они отличаются?
Ответить
Қазақ тiлi
Предложение на казахском со словом секунд
Ответить
Математика
Помогите пожалуйстааа. сумма двух углов в параллелограмме равна 60 градусов. найдите все его углы.
Ответить
Беларуская мова
Короткие тексты про мову
Ответить