1. Why you (to smoke) in the room? 2. She (to read) the whole evining yesterday. 3. What you (to look) at? I (to look) at this monument. 4. He (to write) the article all the week. 5. Yesterday he (to lell) us for two hours abou...

Английский язык
1. Why you (to smoke) in the room? 2. She (to read) the whole evining yesterday. 3. What you (to look) at? I (to look) at this monument. 4. He (to write) the article all the week. 5. Yesterday he (to lell) us for two hours about his trip to India. 6. I (to learn) to ride a bieycle now. 7. We (to work) at this problem during three months. 8. Be quiet, he (to write) a composition now.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
Синквейн кирил петрович троекуров
Ответить
Математика
Помогите срочно. упражнение 293. примеры :2,3,4
Ответить
Русский язык
Определите главные члены предложения: Утро!...Какое великолепие и спокойствие!
Ответить
Окружающий мир
Из ладожского озера вытекает река нева,на которой стоит санкт-петебург да нет
Ответить
Обществознание
Какое высказывание не является верным? 1. Законодательный орган России возглавл??ет президент. 2. Председателя правительства России назначает ...
Ответить