1. Why you (to smoke) in the room? 2. She (to read) the whole evining yesterday. 3. What you (to look) at? I (to look) at this monument. 4. He (to write) the article all the week. 5. Yesterday he (to lell) us for two hours abou...

Английский язык

1. Why you (to smoke) in the room? 2. She (to read) the whole evining yesterday. 3. What you (to look) at? I (to look) at this monument. 4. He (to write) the article all the week. 5. Yesterday he (to lell) us for two hours about his trip to India. 6. I (to learn) to ride a bieycle now. 7. We (to work) at this problem during three months. 8. Be quiet, he (to write) a composition now.

