10 предложений с But for. На такую тему What prevent you from... от чего придумать самому

01) But for my bad memory, I would know five languages. 02) But for my poor eyesight, I would read a book a day. 03) But for lack of time, I would practice English daily. 04) But for my character, I would be the best student in my class. 05) But for my allergy, I would become a cook. 06) But for my laziness, I would build a house myself. 07) But for computer games, I would go to bed early. 08) But for my friend, I would always fail tests. 09) But for the internet, I would do homework myself. 10) But for addiction to sweets, I would be thin.