10 вопросов про беларусь на английском

1)What is the geographical position of Belarus? 2) What is the capital of Belarus? 3)Which famous Belarusians do you know? 4)What is the climate in Belarus? 5)What is the most interesting sights in Belarus? 6)What do you know about Belarusian history? 7)What can you say about Belarusian culture? 8)Who is the head of Belarus? 9)Is Belorus a touristic country? 10)What countries are the closest to Belorus?