100 БАЛЛОВ,ВНИМАТЕЛЬНО ПРОЧИТАЙТЕ УСЛОВИЯ.УСЛОВИЯ-ПЕРЕВЕДИТЕ предложения,затем раскройте скобки используя времена активного или пассивного залога 1. As soon as little Michelle take to hospital her ankle(лодыжка)the X-ray plate...

1. As soon as little Michelle take to hospital her ankle the X-ray plates were given the doctor. He examined her ankle thoroughly and decided that it had to be put a plaster (THITc) at once. Although her ankle was painful, she did not cry and everybody said how brave the girl was. Now Michelle's ankle gradually was getting better and the doctor just told her mother that he would be able to take off the plaster next Monday. She would be sent home if everything was all right. 2. One morning last week I realized that my bike had been stolen from my garden. I phoned the police and two officers came to my house the next day. I was asked if I had seen or heard anything. I told them I had been out that evening, and had not noticed anything suspicious when I had returned home. Before the police left they told me that I would be informed as soon as the bike would be found. However, there was a happy ending to this story. In the evening I was phoned by a friend of mine. "By the way," she said, "if you need your bike, I will bring back this afternoon. I borrowed it a couple of days ago". 1. Как только маленькую Мишель забрали в больницу лодыжкой, врачу дали рентгеновские снимки. Он тщательно осмотрел ее лодыжки и решил, что необходимо немедленно наложить гипс. Хотя ее лодыжки болели, она не плакала, и все говорили, как смелая девочка она была. Сейчас лодыжки Мишель постепенно заживали, и доктор сказал её матери, что он сможет снять гипс в следующий понедельник. Она отправится домой, если всё будет хорошо. 2. Однажды утром на прошлой неделе я понял, что мой велик украли из моего сада. Я позвонил в полицию, и два сотрудника пришли ко мне в дом на следующий день. Меня спросили, или я видел или слышал что-нибудь. Я сказал им, что меня вечером не было дома, и я не заметил ничего подозрительного, когда вернулся домой. Перед тем как уехать они (полиция) сказали, что сообщат мне, как только велосипед будет найден. Однако, у этой истории был счастливый конец. Вечером мне позвонила моя подруга. "Кстати, - сказала она, - Если тебе нужен твой велосипед, я верну его тебе после обеда. Я одолжила его пару дней назад".