11. He (want) impress her parents as he (not meet) them before. 12. Mother (tell) us that she (plan) soup fish and a chocolate mousse for dinner. 13. His brother (be) taken to the hospital because he (have) an accident. 14. Whe...

Английский язык

11. He (want) impress her parents as he (not meet) them before. 12. Mother (tell) us that she (plan) soup fish and a chocolate mousse for dinner. 13. His brother (be) taken to the hospital because he (have) an accident. 14. When we (arrive), mother (go) into the kitchen to do the last preparations for the meal. 15. Mary (bring) him a glass of water as he (ask) her about it. 16. When David (enter) the kitchen, he (see) that his cat (eat) meat.17. Jenny (tell) her mother, that she (water) the flowers. 18. We (want) to know which way they (choose). 19. She (be) afraid that they (not tell) the police the truth. 20. They (know) that he already (start) his work for our firm.

Автор: Гость