2. Here are the answers. What are the questions? 1_______________________________________? - Sequoia was born in the state of Tennessee. 2. _______________________________________________________? - No, his mother was an In...
2. Here are the answers. What are the questions? 1_______________________________________? - Sequoia was born in the state of Tennessee. 2. _______________________________________________________? - No, his mother was an Indian woman. 3. ___________________________________________________________? - Yes, he had a family. 4. ____________________________________________________________? - He never learned to write or read English. 5. ____________________________________________________? - It took him 12 years to finish the Cherokee system of writing. 6. __________________________________________________? - His name was given to the tallest tree and a national park.
1were was S.born? 2was his mother an English woman? 3Did he have a family? 4what did he never learn to do? 5how many years did it take him to finish the Cherokee system of writing? 6what was his name given to?
