2. Here are the answers. What are the questions? 1_______________________________________? - Sequoia was born in the state of Tennessee. 2. _______________________________________________________? - No, his mother was an In...

2. Here are the answers. What are the questions? 1_______________________________________? - Sequoia was born in the state of Tennessee. 2. _______________________________________________________? - No, his mother was an Indian woman. 3. ___________________________________________________________? - Yes, he had a family. 4. ____________________________________________________________? - He never learned to write or read English. 5. ____________________________________________________? - It took him 12 years to finish the Cherokee system of writing. 6. __________________________________________________? - His name was given to the tallest tree and a national park.

