Английский язык

25. Complete these sentences using information from the texts. 1. The London Zoo, which ... , was opened on ... . 2. Londoners and tourists who ... can also visit the London Zoo. 3. Tourists can visit the London Zoo which ... . 4. The Moscow Zoo, which ... , was opened more than ... . 5. The Moscow Zoo, which ... for children, has various fun activities for their young visitors.

Автор: Гость