Английский язык

26. William (already/hear) the news when I (call) to tell him. 27. Whhile Emma (do) her homework, her brother (play) music loudly, and she couldn't concentrate. 28. Nathan (come) across a photo of his great-grandfather as he (look) through some old things. 29. Helen (be) exhausted because she (jog) for two hours.

