3. Поставьте глаголы из скобок во II форму. 1. He … (drive) his grandfather to the doctor. 2. Jack … (wear) a strange red tie. 3. Little Greg … (blow) out 5 candles on his birthday cake. 4. They … (hold) an opera festival in August. 5. We accidentally … (break) the umbrella. 6. My daughter … (lose) her way in a new city. 7. My mother … (make) vanilla pancakes in the morning. 8. Mary … (write) a long note in her diary. 9. Our cat … (catch) three mice in the garden. 10. I … (go) to the ballet school in my childhood. 4. Поставьте глаголы из скобок в III форму. 1. My brother has … (take) his girlfriend to a Mexican restaurant. 2. Sam has … (fly) to Iceland 3. Susan has … (find) two interesting jobs at the agency this week. 4. I have already … (send) you about ten messages. 5. We have just … (meet) Mr. Jackson at the airport. 6. Where has your teacher … (go)? 7. Which wedding hat have you … (choose)? 8. Has Rachel ever … (be) abroad? 9. The train has just … (leave) the station.