4. Where's Maya? a) In the living room. b) Come and see your room. 5. This is for you! a) Thank you! b)Let's go! 6. Where's the book? a) It's Lulu's b) It's under the bed? Помогите пожалуйста!

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
4 -a. In the living room. 5 - a.  Thank you! 6 - b. It's under the bed?
