4)Complete the questions. Use the present simple or the present continuous. 1. ...(your mum/work) today? 2. How often ... (yon/play) football? 3. ...(your classmates/write ) now? 4. When ...(yon/usually do) your ho...

4)Complete the questions. Use the present simple or the present continuous. 1. ...(your mum/work) today? 2. How often ... (yon/play) football? 3. ...(your classmates/write ) now? 4. When ...(yon/usually do) your homework? 5. ...(your teacher/talk) at the moment? 6. ...(you/always speak) English in class? 5)Anwer the questions in exercise 4