4Complete the sentences as in the example. Example:I gave him my telephone number and he gave me his. 1)She gave me ... telephone number and I gave her ... . 2)They gave us ... telephone number and we gave them ... . 3)We g...

4Complete the sentences as in the example. Example:I gave him my telephone number and he gave me his. 1)She gave me ... telephone number and I gave her ... . 2)They gave us ... telephone number and we gave them ... . 3)We gave her ... telephone number and she gave us ... . 4)You gave them ... telephone number and they gave you ... . 5)He gave you ... telephone number and you gave him ... . 6)I showed them ... garden and they showed me ... . 7)He showed you ... garden and you showed him ... . 8)They showed her ... garden and she showed them ... . 9)We showed him ... garden and he showed us ... . 10)She showed us ... garden and we showed her ... .
1. her - mine 2. their - ours 3. our - hers 4. your - theirs 5. his - yours 6. my - theirs 7. his - yours 8. their - hers 9. our - his 10. her - ours
