Английский язык

5-9 АНГЛИЙСКИЙ ЯЗЫК 5+3 б Past Simple or past perfect. 1. The Jamaican team were excited about going to Austria because they __ never __ (see) snow before. 2. After the holiday, he was keen to see the photos that he __ (take). 3. Anna __ (come) first in the school cross-country race last week. 4. I missed the first goal because by the time I got to the stadium the game __ (start). 5. The first time I tired skiing, I found it quite easy because I __ (do) a lot of waterskiing. 6. After the accident, I phoned Andy's parents to say that he __ (hurt) his arm. 7. Manchester United __ (win) the championship last year. 8. My brother used to love scuba-diving, but he never __ (go) swimming on his own.

Автор: Гость