5. Answer the questions using the verb prefer. 1. Does Ann likes dogs or cats? – She prefers cats to dogs. 2. What colour do you wear in clothes? ________________________________ 3. What books do you usually read: detectives...
Английский язык
5. Answer the questions using the verb prefer. 1. Does Ann likes dogs or cats? – She prefers cats to dogs. 2. What colour do you wear in clothes? ________________________________ 3. What books do you usually read: detectives or fantasy?____________________ 4. What ice-cream will you eat: chocolate or vanilla?________________________ 5. What TV programmes does your granny watch: serials or news?_______________ 6. Where do your parents rest on holidays: at the seaside or in the mountains?________________________________
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
2 I prefer black to white. 3I prefer detectives to Fantasy 4 I will prefer chocolate to vanilla 5 She prefers serials to news 6 They prefer seaside to mountains
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Информатика
Литература
Окружающий мир
Русский язык
Алгебра