Английский язык

5. Jane likes to eat ice cream, … ? A) doesn’t she B) don’t she C) didn’t she D) does she 6. I go to the swimming pool … Monday A) in B) at C) – D) on 7. He was in Moscow … last year. A) n B) in C) – D) at 8. Jim was born … 2005. A) at B) on C) in D) –

