Английский язык
5. Вставьте some, any, no и их производные по смыслу: 1. My mother likes … music. 2. Is there … interesting in the program of the concert? 3. Give me …. to drink. 4. Has … in this group got a dictionary? 5. Have you got … flowers at home? 6. Вставьте much, many, little, a little, few, a few по смыслу: 1. She can’t be a teacher. She’s got … patience with children. 2. The students of our group ask … questions at the lesson. 3. There are … busses in Moscow. 4. I don’t like this car. Ituses … petrol.
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1) some 2) any 3) no 4) any 5) no
