60. Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в фо|и Past Simple или Past Continuous. 1.We (to be) on a school trip when the bus (to brek) down. 2.He (not to look) at him while he (to speak). 3.Beth and Ann (to wave) t...

60. Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в фо|и Past Simple или Past Continuous. 1.We (to be) on a school trip when the bus (to brek) down. 2.He (not to look) at him while he (to speak). 3.Beth and Ann (to wave) their hands in the direction the ship which (to disappear) a minute ago. 4.When I (to see) my granny, she (to sit) in the arm-clnand (to catch) the sun’s early morning rays. 5.She (to sing) a song while she (to go) to school. 6.He (to try) to open the door when we (to see) him in I corridor. 7. It (to be) yesterday when she (to have) most brill ini idea. 8.What you (to think) about when I (to ask) you a qi:* tion? 9.He (to stare) up at the ceiling, when I (to enter) I- room.
Автор: Гость
Гость:
Не могу дать 100-процентной гарантии, что все правильно. 1) were, broke 2) wasnt looking, was speaking 3) was waving, disappeared 4) saw, was sitting and was catching 5) was sing, was going 6) was trying, saw 7) was, had 8) were you thinking, asked 9) was staring, entered
