A letter from the Editors Welcome to Spotlight on Russia! Our names are John and Sarah and we want to welcome you to this edition of Spotlight on Russia. We are both Year ю st udents from Ridgeway Secondary School in Liverpool, England. We are very lucky to be studying and living in Russia this year as part of a student exchange programme. Spotlight on Russia invited us to work for the magazine as Guest Editors This year we will be travelling across this amazing country and learning as much as we can about Russian culture, geography, environmental issues, free-time activities and much more We’ll share our impressions of life in Russia and we hope you’ll tell us more about different aspects of life in your great country’ We hope you enjoy our articles John Sara Переведите пожалуйста