Ben comes from a small place in England. Now he is in London. What does he think of the English capital? Example: London is (big) than his place. London is bigger than his place. The houses in London are (high) than in his place. The streets are (long) than in his place. The squares are (big). The hotels are (cosy) than in his place. The cars are (good) than in his small town. The shop windows in London are (beautiful) than in his place. The parks in London are (interesting) than in his small town. The weather in London was (sunny) than in his place. In the cafs he could eat (good) food than in his place. But soon he saw that the people in his town are (pleasant). When Ben was home from the capital, he was (happy) than in London. переведите плиз умоляю