Complete the sentences with the passive form of the verbs in brackets and then match questions 1-5 with answers a-e 1 When _build___the Icehotel first___(build)? 2 When ___the building work____(usually/complete) ea...

Complete the sentences with the passive form of the verbs in brackets and then match questions 1-5 with answers a-e 1 When _build___the Icehotel first___(build)? 2 When ___the building work____(usually/complete) each year? 3 How many rooms ____ (build) next year? 4_____everything_____(make) of ice? 5_____the Icehotel ever_____(use) in any films? a) It_____ (usually/finish) by mid-December. b) Next winter eighty-five rooms____ (build). c) The first Icehotel____ (build) in 1990. It ______ (build) every year since then, d) The ice hotel in the James Bond film, Die Another Day,______(base) on the Icehotel, but it ______(make) of plastic. e) The restaurant ______(not/make) of ice, but in the bar even the glasses ______ (make) of ice.