Complete the text using past simple of the verbs in brackets. It _____(be) on at the Rossia cinema. We ____ (decide) to go there by bus and ___ (meet) in the square. There ___ _(be) five of us. At eleven o^clock we _____(be) at the cinema. The film soon ____ (begin). We ____ (enjoy) it very much. After the film we ___ (go) to a cafe and ___ (eat) some ice cream. We ____ (drink) some juice too. That was a wonderful afternoon. We ___ (have) a good time together.